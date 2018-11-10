Police bust gang running fake currency factory

PESHAWAR: The capital city police busted a gang involved in circulation and printing of fake currency notes and sealed a factory in the inner city, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Javed Iqbal told reporters the police busted a gang involved in printing and circulating fake currency notes and arrested three of its members.

Other members of the ring would be arrested soon as raids were being conducted for their arrest, he hoped.

"Police got a tip-off that a gang involved in the printing of huge amounts of fake currency and is going to smuggle it down the country. A police team, after arresting one suspect from Kohat Road, conducted a raid on a house in Kakshal locality where the factory was being operated," said Javed Iqbal.

The SSP said three accused, Arshad, Sajid and Amjad, were also arrested and fake currency notes of Rs60 million were recovered. He said the accused were planning to print another Rs110 million. Javed Iqbal added that six other members of the gang would be arrested soon.