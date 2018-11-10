Smart schools system on anvil

Islamabad: Technology will be used to resolve the teachers' issues, while the introduction of a smart schools system is on the cards, said Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday.

During a meeting held here with the international donors for education, the minister said the number of schools across the country would be enhanced to increase literacy rate. He said the government would ensure access to education of each and every child, a press release said.

"It is our policy to bring out-of-school children in schools. The prime minister has established a task force to ensure enrolment of such children," he said. The minister said the government would bring uniform education system in the country. He said a meeting with the provincial ministers was expected by next week regarding implementation of new education policy.

"With the approval of the prime minister, the new education policy will soon be implemented," he said. Earlier, the visitors warned that in case of failing in enrolment of children in the schools, the Pakistani economy would bear the loss in trillion of rupees.