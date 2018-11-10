Sat November 10, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
November 10, 2018

NAB chairman directs Pemra to provide media talk record of DG Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday directed the Pemra to provide complete record of the media talk of Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem with private television channels so that the action could have taken as per law.

According to NAB announcement on Friday, the chairman NAB said the NAB respects all the members of the Parliament. The NAB stated that the record of media talk would help sifting the facts whether the DG spoke against the facts and it will see whether the privilege of any Parliamentarian has been breached or otherwise.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition on Friday slammed the "media trial" conducted by the Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore during his television appearances and submitted a privilege motion in the National Assembly.

DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem appeared on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Thursday night, where he said that the anti-corruption watchdog would file a reference against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif by the end of this month.

The official also accused Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran of depositing official cheques in his personal account.

