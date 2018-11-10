Rangers arrest seven suspects

Rangers personnel carried out a raid in the Kalakot area in Lyari on Friday and arrested Fahim alias Channa, who belonged to the Zahid Ladla gang based in Lyari. He is allegedly involved in several extortion cases.

The paramilitary force conducted a raid in Nazimabad and apprehended an alleged robber, Rizwan Ali.In New Karachi and Surjani Town, the Rangers arrested four suspects identified as Mohammad Siraj alias Bhora, Mohammad Altaf alias Meen Puri, Waseem alias Jailer and Mohammad Salman. They are allegedly involved in inciting lawlessness. A suspect, Ameer Ali, who was allegedly running a drug den, was arrested in Clifton.