Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Sports

AFP
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lopez hits birthday ace to grab LPGA lead

SHANGHAI: Gaby Lopez hit a 183-yard hole-in-one as she surged into the lead of the $2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA in China to celebrate her birthday in style Friday.

The Mexican’s ace on the par-three 17th hole helped her leapfrog world number one Ariya Jutanugarn on Hainan island and Lopez — ranked a lowly 136th — is in pole position for her first title on the US-based LPGA Tour with one round to play.

Lopez’s feat was all the more satisfying because it was her 25th birthday and she had turned around after making the tee shot, not appearing to know what she had accomplished until her caddie gleefully told her.

Cue high fives all round, including with overnight leader Jutanugarn.“As soon as the ball left the club I knew it was a good shot, but I couldn’t see because the sun was in my face,” Lopez said.

“I turned around and my caddie goes, ‘It went in.’“I’m like, ‘No way!’”A cameraman confirmed the ball had rolled straight in.“I couldn’t give myself a better birthday present,” said Lopez, who was presented afterwards with two cakes.

Lopez, who was joint second going into the third round, carded a six-under-par 66 to go nine under for the tournament, a one-shot lead on Thailand’s Jutanugarn.The South Korean pair of Park Sung-hyun and Kim Sei-young were tied third on a distant four under.Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya’s sister, fell from tied second overnight to a share of seventh after a disappointing 74.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day