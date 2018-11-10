PCB rejects Sethi’s allegations

LAHORE: Responding to the legal notice sent by former chairman Najam Sethi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically denied each allegation, stating that it was without any factual or legal basis.

The Board said on Friday that the notice appeared to have been issued to supplement the former chairman’s purported intent to use it for a media campaign against the board and current chairman Ehsan Mani.

The PCB said it had no intention to malign the former chairman. “In the reply all allegations have been categorically dismissed and PCB reserves all its rights in the matter,” said a PCB statement.

Sethi had sent the notice on October 29, accusing the board’s current management of publishing incorrect details of his expenses to hurt his reputation. PCB’s response states: “Our client [PCB] has merely disclosed as part of its transparency and accountability policy relevant information relating to its management. The amounts disclosed in the Chart pertaining to your client [Najam Sethi] are solely based on financial records of the Pakistan Cricket Board as were overseen by your client in his capacity as Chairman up until 20 August 2018.”The PCB added that legal remedies can be sought at the appropriate time if Sethi’s legal notice was not withdrawn.