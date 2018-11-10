Bilateral trade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to some media reports, China has agreed to increase its imports from Pakistan by $1 billion each in financial years 2019 and 2020 against the current dismal level of $1.2 billion. The value of our exports is peanuts as compared with our volume of imports from China, which presently stand at around $18 billion per year.
During the past four years, the trade deficit with China has amounted to whopping $40 billion. Our exports have been decreasing while the imports have seen a steep rise. The deficit has been financed by borrowing funds from international institutions and paying them to Chinese exporters. One does not understand why the current agreement with China – in which the country has agreed to double its imports from Pakistan – is being considered a big achievement.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
According to some media reports, China has agreed to increase its imports from Pakistan by $1 billion each in financial years 2019 and 2020 against the current dismal level of $1.2 billion. The value of our exports is peanuts as compared with our volume of imports from China, which presently stand at around $18 billion per year.
During the past four years, the trade deficit with China has amounted to whopping $40 billion. Our exports have been decreasing while the imports have seen a steep rise. The deficit has been financed by borrowing funds from international institutions and paying them to Chinese exporters. One does not understand why the current agreement with China – in which the country has agreed to double its imports from Pakistan – is being considered a big achievement.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
Comments