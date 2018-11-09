PFF director Sajjad resigns

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Director Competitions Sajjad Mehmood has resigned from his post, it was learnt on Thursday.

Sources close to Sajjad said that he has resigned due to his club commitment. Sajjad also serves as head coach of former four-time Premier League winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). Sajjad had been brought in as PFF Director Competitions in April this year.

Under his belt the PFF conducted several national events. According to sources the PFF is seeking replacement of Sajjad. However, it was learnt that the PFF Director Technical Shehzad Anwar has been given additional charge of the Director Competitions.

There is also no media manager in the PFF. After being restored by courts early this year PFF had also relieved of his duty the Deputy Secretary General Fahad Khan. However after sometime he was brought back to the net with more incentives.