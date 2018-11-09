PPP, PML-N devising stance on NAB laws

Islamabad : Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and senior leader of the PPP Syed Khursheed Shah Wednesday met and decided to take a joint stance on amending the NAB laws.

The meeting was part of ongoing consultation process between the PPP and PML-N on amending the laws. It was decided in the meeting that both the parties would continue to hold consultation on the NAB laws on the basis of understanding reached in the defunct Parliamentary Committee on NAB Laws that was formed in the previous tenure of the PML-N government but was dysfunctional due to completion of the tenure of the previous NA.

According to sources, both the parties wanted to bring the big fish in the net of the NAB laws rather than small fish.