Fri November 09, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Senate by-polls candidates meet MPAs

LAHORE: All the four candidates running for senate by-polls including Waleed Iqbal, Seemi Aizdi, Saud Majeed and Saira Afzal Tarar on Thursday called on MPAs and parliamentary leaders in connection with the election campaign.

The PTI has fielded Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Aizdi whereas PML-N has come up with Saud Majeed and Saira Afzal Tarar for the vacant seats on which polls are scheduled on November 15. The seats fell vacant as a result of disqualification of two PML-N Senators including Harun Akhter Khan and Saadia Abbasi.

The delegations of PTI and PML-N separately called on PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and requested for his vote. PPP has seven MPAs in the House. The PPP parliamentary leader expressed good wishes for the candidates.

Talking to the PML-N candidates Saud Majeed and Saira Afzal Tarar, Syed Hassan Murtaza linked his decision with the nod of the party leadership. He told the delegation that the PPP MPAs would take their decision as per the instructions from the party leadership.

The delegations also called on Rah-e-Haq party Parliamentary head Muaviya Azam Tariq. Later, talking to the media, Waleed Iqbal, the PTI candidate envisaged a 'thrilling' contest between the two sides. He ruled out the perception that PTI members from southern Punjab would fall a trap to horse trading and hoped even the members from the rival sides would vote for PTI

