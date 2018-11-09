Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Above normal rains likely this month

Islamabad: While forecasting above normal nationwide rainfall in November, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said there is a likelihood of two to three rainy spells occurring in different parts of the country this month. The forecast comes as the winter season has set in.

The PMD issued a weather advisory issued in the shape of the ‘Monthly Outlook for November 2018’ prepared in light of the regional and global indicators incorporating the climate system dynamics, saying Indian Ocean Dipole and North Atlantic Oscillation, the naturally occurring weather phenomena, are likely to oscillate around its neutral position this month, while EI Nino Southern Oscillation will remain in positive phase.

It said there was a probability of 60-70 per cent of above normal rainfall over the country's northern parts and nearly normal rainfall over southern parts of the country. The PMD also said there was the continuation of above normal temperature over centraland southern parts of the country. "Two or three spells of light to moderate rainfall with snow over the hills is also expected in the northern half of the country," it said.

The PMD warned that fog/smog was likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in the month. "The drought conditions are likely to continue or even intensify in Sindh and southwest areas of Balochistan," it said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day