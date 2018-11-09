NAB arrests ex-CDA officials over misuse of power

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested former Member Planning of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Brig (R) Nusratullah and then Director General Planning Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu and two other officers in case of illegal award Diplomatic Bus Shuttle Service in Islamabad.

The arrested officials would be produced in the NAB court to seek their physical remand. The sources said that raids were being conducted to arrest other officials in the same case on misuse of power.

The case of illegal award of contract of diplomatic bus service was taken by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Syed Khursheed Shah which referred the same to the NAB. Then Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui also took up the case and constituted a commission headed by Justice (R) Sardar Raza for purpose of inquiry which held nine officials responsible for irregularities in award of contract. Brig (R) Nusratullah is currently acting chairman of a private housing society in the federal capital.