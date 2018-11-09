Politics of lies, U-turns continuing: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday that politics of lies and U-turns was continuing in the country currently.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had become politicised and arrest of Shahbaz Sharif reflected its dual standards. Hamza said even the judges had expressed doubts over the role of NAB and it had been termed a politicised institution by them.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was summoned by NAB in the Saaf Pani case, but arrested in the case related to the Ashiana Housing scheme, which clearly reflected the double standards of the body. The opposition leader said so far NAB had not been able to come up with any proofs of corruption against Shahbaz Sharif whereas Prime Minister Imran ‘Niazi’ had become its blue-eyed boy.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan became the PM by hijacking the mandate of people and he should give answers to the nation over the helicopter case against him. The PML-N leader said he was facing NAB even at a time when Imran Khan was signing songs in favour of a dictator during his referendum.

Within two-and-a-half months, Hamza said, it had been proven that all the promises made with the nation were false. He slammed Imran Khan for his repeated U-turns and stated there would be a time when the PM would have no place to hide himself. He said all the tall claims of Imran regarding breaking the begging bowl, changing the police culture and bringing clean people forward had badly been exposed. Hamza said even in his own cabinet, there were people who had faced NAB.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood, while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, called for a probe into the wealth owned by Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He alleged that NAB was acting as an ally of the PTI government and targeting the PML-N. He asked that why no action had been taken against the corrupt elements associated with power corridors these days. He demanded an action against the elements which attacked the parliament and disrespected the Supreme Court during the days of sit-in.