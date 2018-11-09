Metro tracks

The newly elected Punjab government has decided to end the subsidy on fares of the metro bus service. This will result in an increase in bus fares. What the government can do is to use the metro bus overhead tracks for other purposes. The provincial government has expressed its inability to continue providing Rs8 billion in annual subsidy for the metro bus service in the three cities – Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The government should consider opening metro bus tracks for light vehicular traffic. Cars should be allowed to use the tracks at a nominal fee. This will not only reduce the traffic congestion on roads, but it will also allow the government to earn revenue.

Daily commuters on private cars from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would be willing to use the track as it would significantly reduce their commute time. In this way, the provincial government will earn extra revenue without increasing the fare of the metro bus.

Khalid Ismail

Islamabad