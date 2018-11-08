Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Sports

AFP
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Arsenal eyeing Europa League knockout spot

PARIS: Unai Emery’s Arsenal head into Thursday’s clash with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates bidding for a place in the Europa League knockout stage, buoyed by an impressive display in their draw against Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool.

The Gunners are top of Group E having won all three of their matches so far, and have looked revitalised in the early stages of the post-Arsene Wenger era. A second straight victory over Portuguese giants Sporting would extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions. Back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the campaign had left some onlookers questioning whether Arsenal could compete with stronger opposition, but close-season signing Bernd Leno said Saturday’s performance had proved a point. “I think we saw that we can play our way against big teams,” the German goalkeeper told the club’s website. “We controlled Liverpool. We played out from the back. It was not just lucky or lucky things to create from. We played the ball with passes from behind and that’s the way we want to play.”

The 2006 Champions League runners-up failed to qualify for Europe’s top competition in each of Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm, but are now in contention to end that run on two fronts.

Leno thinks that Emery’s influence has been key to changing the mood around the Emirates Stadium. “The coach gives us a lot of confidence to play like this,” he added. “I can’t compare it because last year I was not here but I think (Emery) changed some things — of course, the way we play from behind but also to play very aggressive, the defence is getting better, controlled.

“Tactically, it is one step better than at the beginning of the season because it needs time and it also needs time now in the next weeks. If we work like this and play like this, we could have a great season.”

Chelsea will also book a ticket for the last 32 with victory over BATE Borisov in Belarus, after seeing Alvaro Morata make it five goals in six games in their win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are unbeaten since a 2-0 Community Shield loss to Man City in August, and have scored 18 goals over their last six outings. They top Group L with nine points and will qualify for the last 32 with a win.

“I have started scoring again for two weeks and now I am happy, the team plays good and I don’t need to think about scoring more goals than other players,” Morata told Chelsea’s website, after breaking a terrible run of form that saw him net just four times in his previous 31 matches. Elsewhere on Thursday, record five-time winners Sevilla travel to Turkish side Akhisar Genclik Spor looking to strengthen their grip on top spot of Group J, while Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan travel to Spain hoping to avenge their defeat by Real Betis two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report