Shumail bags gold in taekwondo event

ISLAMABAD: Shumail Khan (KTA) won under-44kg khyrog/poomsae category gold in the 13th Korean National Ambassador Taekwondo Championship under way here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

HEC with four silvers and six bronze is trailing at No 3 position in the category.In junior khyrog/poomsae category, Nihal (Air Force) clinched gold in under-45 category. Abu Hurera (Waziristan Izmurree) bagged gold in under-61kg competition. Danish (PAF) also claimed gold medal in over 61kg category.

Waziristan Azmaray TKD Academy is leading in khyrog/poomsae category. Balezone TKD Academy is at the runners-up position while Air Force TKD Club is trailing at No 3 position. Following the penultimate day, Army continued to dominate in seniors’ poomsae competition with 15 gold medals and one bronze while Wapda got five silver and 8 bronze.PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz was the chief guest.