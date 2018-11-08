Thu November 08, 2018
How angry is PM Khan?

What we borrowed and what we built

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Top Story

AFP
November 8, 2018

2 Muslim women elected to US Congress first time in history

CHICAGO: US voters elected two Muslim women, both Democrats, to Congress on Tuesday, marking a historic first in a country where anti-Muslim rhetoric has been on the rise, American networks reported. Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee, won a House seat in a heavily-Democratic district in the Midwestern state of Minnesota, where she will succeed Keith Ellison, himself the first Muslim elected to Congress. Rashida Tlaib, a social worker born in Detroit to Palestinian immigrant parents, won a House seat in a district where she ran unopposed by a Republican candidate. The two politicians will increase the total number of Muslims in the House to three. Congressman Andre Carson, who is Muslim and African American, won re-election in his safely-Democratic district in the state of Indiana. The electoral milestone is in stark contrast to the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment around the country. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reported a 21 percent increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in the first six months of 2018.

