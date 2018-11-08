3 soldiers injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Three soldiers sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Rogha Badar area of Gharyum tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

The soldiers were patrolling the area when an IED hit their vehicle, injuring the three security personnel. They were identified as Qasim, Zaheer and Amjad. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators. It is pertinent to mention that a soldier was martyred in an IED blast in the same area a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the security forces seized arms and ammunition during an action in Qamar Killay in Dattakhel tehsil. The seized arms included three rocket-launchers, two rifles, 25 hand-grenades and thousands of bullets.