Journalist dies

Jang Forum sub-editor Muhammad Aslam Javed died of heart disease on Tuesday. He was laid to rest in Dera Ghazi Khan. Quran Khwani for him will be held on November 9 (Friday) after the Asr prayers at Bhatta Colony near Gadai Chowk, Dera Ghazi Khan. Contact: Ali Sajawal 0335-4308414.