Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Editorial

November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Midterm results

US President Donald Trump has ruled his country with a mixture of greed and fear. Since becoming president, he has maintained his global construction empire and barely tried to hide the fact that he curries favours with governments to help his business. Yet, despite this, his favourability ratings have rarely dropped below 50 percent. That is where the fear comes in. He has kept his overwhelmingly white base on his side by stoking fears of immigrants from South America, Muslims and African-Americans, most recently by insinuating that brown rapists and terrorists were invading the US in a ‘caravan’ of migrants. Now, after Tuesday’s midterm elections, there is a chance that some of Trump’s policies might be reversed and his own conduct scrutinised. The Democratic Party won a clear majority of seats in the lower House of Representatives. Most notably, some of those who won include rising stars like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have broken with decades of bipartisan consensus to be at least mildly critical of Israel and embrace the socialist label. This majority gives the Democrats the power to launch investigations of Trump and subpoena his administration officials. They could even launch impeachment proceedings. Any legislation the Republicans might have hoped to pass will be dead on arrival.

The Republicans did, however, manage to increase their majority in the Senate. This was always expected to happen since the Senate elections are held on a rotating six-year basis and the electoral map was largely in favour of the Republicans. The best thing about a divided government is that Trump will not be able to forward his agenda. The bad news is that it is the Senate that has the responsibility of voting for judges and once Trump has stacked the courts that could give him the opportunity to forward his hateful programme through executive action. We already saw that happen when his Muslim travel ban was largely upheld by the Supreme Court, and he is now making noises about ending birthright citizenship in the US. For the rest of the world, the elections are unlikely to make a difference. Foreign policy duties are almost entirely vested with the presidency and the Democratic Party is largely militaristic too. The only hope is that Trump will be so distracted by the multiple investigations which are sure to come his way that he cannot do too much more damage on the foreign front.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik