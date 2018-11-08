Digital attack

Pakistani banks have been hit by hacking. According to news reports, the data of around 20,000 Pakistani consumers from 22 banks has been sold at the dark web. The FIA has already registered more than 100 cases.

The State Bank of Pakistan must reinforce a policy to upgrade banks’ IT system to secure digital banking.

Mazhar Ali Charan

Karachi

*****

This refers to the editorial ‘Banking in the digital world’ (November 7). The shocking news regarding the data breach has created panic among people. From businessmen to salaried individuals, almost everyone maintains a bank account these days. Today, people’s hard-earned money is not safe anywhere.

The incident has broken the trust and confidence of customers on the banking system. The incident should be an eye-opener for the authorities concerned who should now take immediate steps to handle the challenges of the digital world.

Shakeel Khan

Swat