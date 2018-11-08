Time to act

Islamabad’s Model Village Chak Shahzad was created and developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) about 50 years ago. The authorities concerned allocated sizeable land for recreational purposes. Even though the land was supposed to be turned into a playground, the area currently stands abandoned. The space was never used for the construction of a park.

It looks like barren tract and does not even have a protective boundary wall. The CDA authorities must pay serious attention to this awfully neglected playground.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad

*****

Lahore’s Nasir Bagh is situated near GC University. This garden now stands in a dilapidated condition. Its walking track is uneven because of which visitors cannot have proper morning and evening walks. In addition, there are no washrooms in the park. This causes great inconvenience to visitors, especially senior citizens. Nasir Bagh was renovated by the PML–N-led previous government which incurred a sizeable amount of money on its repair and maintenance.

A water reservoir was also constructed in the centre of the garden to enhance the place’s beauty, but the reservoir has dried and is now filled with silt. Similarly, washrooms were also constructed, but they were never made functional. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and provide needed facilities to people on a priority basis.

Mushtaq Ahmad

Lahore