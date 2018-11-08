Islamabad Police to set up unit to root out corruption from force

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police will establish a unit to check corruption in the force and strict disciplinary action to be taken against those involved in such practices.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan while addressing the ‘Police Darbrar’ here on Wednesday. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti, DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. The IGP said that he would not tolerate corruption and bribe element in the force and those involved in suchpractices would be shown door. He directed all police officials to ensure effective measures to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He stressed to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and perform duties in a professional manner. He said that welfare of policemen would be on his top priority and all of personnel would have to work as a team for brining laurels to the force. The IGP said that departmental tests would be conducted next month from Constable to Inspector level and those getting good marks would be given responsibilities as station house officers, Muharrars and others. He said that new induction would be made in Islamabad police and promotions would be made against the vacant seats in next month. The IGP said that he would conduct a `special sitting’ in each month where officers and jawans can brief him