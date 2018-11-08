Thu November 08, 2018
National

Akhtar Amin
November 8, 2018

Depts not cooperating in water plants inquiry, NAB tells PHC

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday told the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that the provincial government departments were not cooperating with it in an inquiry concerning abandoning of two water treatment plants that were established in the provincial metropolis at a huge cost.

The deputy prosecutor general, Jamil Khan, informed a division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan that the NAB had submitted its initial report regarding an inquiry about abandoning the plant despite spending huge amount on it, but the departments concerned were not cooperating in provision of the record sought by it. The court was dissatisfied with the NAB report and it was directed to improve things and properly conduct the inquiry about embezzlement of funds as the culprits ought to be brought to justice.

The court also expressed concern over the government departments' attitude and summoned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary. When Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch appeared in the court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan asked him as to why the KP government departments are not cooperating with the NAB in the inquiry.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan questioned him as to where Rs3.2 billion was spent as the water treatment plants had been abandoned. He observed that the court would bring to justice the officials involved in the embezzlement of funds.

The chief secretary repliedthat the departments are cooperating with the NAB. He assured that the court would be informed where the funds were spent. "On the one hand, the government is complaining of lack of funds and visiting various countries to seek assistance while on the other funds are being embezzled and nobody knows about it," Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked. The court directed the chief secretary to submit report before December 6, which is the next date of hearing.

