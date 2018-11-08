Senate body lauds FC’s efforts for Balochistan peace

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior was informed on Wednesday that Frontier Corps, Balochistan, in the last two years conducted 5,888 operations in which 133 terrorists were killed and 652 surrendered.

The Senate committee highly lauded the efforts of the Frontier Corps in restoring the peace and countering terrorism. The committee paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the FC and offered fateha for all the martyrs of the FC and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Senator Rehman Malik specially praised the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for his keen interest and efforts in restoring the peace and stability across the country, particularly Balochistan and said the nation stands by the Pakistan Army in its war against terrorism and anti-state elements.

The committee was presided over by its Chairman Senator Rehman Malik at the Parliament House, which was attended, among others, by Senators Javed Abbasi, Rana Maqbool, Kalsoom Perven, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Sarfraz Ahmad Bughti, Mian Atique Shaikh, Kauda Babar, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Ch Tanveer Khan. Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi, Secretary Ministry of Interior, IG (FC), Balochistan and senior officers of the ministry and attached departments were also present during the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Senator Rehman Malik highly applauded the efforts of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps Balochistan and other Law Enforcement Agencies in restoring peace in Balochistan. He said that FC Balochistan is playing incredible and vital role in restoration of peace and it sacrificed a number of its officers and personnel while they were fighting terrorism in Balochistan.

He said that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in collaboration with Afghan intelligence agency was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan. He said that none but Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had confessed his government’s involvement in Balochistan.

“This is no secret that India’s intelligence agency, RAW, is working in collaboration with the Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), for creating instability and hostility in Balochistan and this committee has been exposing them since day first,” said Senator Rehman Malik.

He said that our brave forces, LEAs and the people of Balochistan will not let our enemies to succeed in their nefarious aims. He said that the nation is standing behind Pakistan Army and all law enforcement agencies in their war against the enemies of Pakistan.

Inspector General FC, Balochistan, Major General Nadeem Anjum, briefed the committee about organisational structure, achievements, budgetary provisions for enhancing the capacity buildings, details of new and old check posts and steps taken for the welfare of FC Staff. He also briefed the committee about packages for Shuhada.

Major General Nadeem Anjum said that FC, Balochistan, is providing security to almost 70 percent of the populace in the province and covering a vast area which includes far hilly areas as well. He said that Hazara community was the primary target of the terrorists in the past but now situation is improved. He apprised the committee that tangible steps have been taken to provide security to Hazara community in Balochistan and the pilgrims “Zaireens” travelling to Iran are given proper security.

He said that as a result of concrete security measures, the numbers of pilgrims “Zairians” have increased from 15,000 to 150,000 and no casualty took place.

The IG FC gave a detailed overview of the links between non-state actors and the way the ideological narrative and the sub-nationalist narrative are used to destabilise Balochistan. He further informed that besides maintaining law and order in the province, the FC is running nearly one hundred schools from its own salaries and free health care is provided to the people. He said that our soldiers are protecting and shielding the national assets just because of their love for their country.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, said that to highlight the importance of Balochistan, Senator Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar were specially invited to the meeting adding that four senators from Balochistan are attending Wednesday meeting.

Senator Kakar, and Senator Mir Sarfraz Bughti thanked Senator Rehman Malik for specially inviting them to the meeting. Senator Rehman Malik said that Indo-Afghan nexus against Pakistan has been unearthed by the valiant security agencies of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan take pride in the professional capabilities of LEAs. He said that evil designs of the enemies have been defeated by the collective efforts of people of Balochistan and the LEAs.

The committee called for strengthening FC by increasing its budget and fully equipping it with modern budgets and a helicopter. The committee chairman also asked for separate housing scheme for FC, Balochistan, particularly for the families of martyrs.

The IG FC told the Committee that FC has built 77 schools in the Balochistan in which 24,500 students are studying and 12 hostels are built to provide facilities to the poor children. He said that we have built more than 60 medical centres in the province which treats 260,000 patients annually.

At the end of the meeting, the Senate committee chairman moved a resolution which was unanimously passed by the committee. He read the resolution as: “The Senate Standing Committee on Interior unanimously resolves to appreciate the excellent performance of FC against the anti-state elements and the action against foreign (Indian and Afghan) spies involved in terrorism.

“The committee also resolves that the budget of FC should be increased with no cuts in their already allocated budget & provision of helicopter. The services of IG FC, Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum are appreciated for his courage and professionalism to counter terrorism in Balochistan. Nation is proud of the LEAs, Police and Army in countering terrorism in Balochistan.”

Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi said that practical steps need to be taken and collective efforts were required to strengthen institutions and LEAs. He said that a number of packages were announced in the past but unfortunately nothing was achieved practically.

The committee decided to investigate the packages announced during the last 10 years to provide relief to the people of Balochistan. Senator Rehman Malik said that it is our collective responsibility and the Committee would extend all out support to the Security agencies in improving law and order situation. However, it underscored the need for providing state of the art equipment and other facilities besides increasing the budgetary allocation to bring about a positive change and enhance their efficiency to root out miscreants.

The Senate committee chairman directed the Ministry of Interior to immediately release the pending funds of FC Balochistan. He informed the committee that he has taken a serious notice on the scam of hacking of banking data of the customers from Pakistani banks.

He said that he has directed the Ministry of Interior, State Bank of Pakistan and FIA to submit the detail reports on the scam of hacking of banking data of the customers to the committee within next 10 days.