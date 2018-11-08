tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I fear that big parts of the global economy will be closed off to free flow of investment and trade. I now see the prospect of an economic iron curtain -- one that throws up new walls oneach side and unmakes the global economy, as we have known it Henry Paulson —Former US treasury secretary
Comments