Rupee weakens

The rupee ended firm against the US dollar on Wednesday amid slowdown in demand of foreign exchange reserves, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed unchanged at 132.67 per dollar. Dealers said the domestic currency remained stable on dull dollar demand from importers. The rupee gained 30 paisas against dollar in the open market aided by soft dollar demand. The rupee ended at 132.50 in the kerb market compared with 132.80 in the previous session.