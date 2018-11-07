PPP, PML-N to defend 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday decided that the PPP and PML-N will both jointly defend the 18th Amendment inside and outside Parliament and foil all attempts to roll back the amendment.

Rabbani met Shahbaz Sharif in his chamber at the Parliament House and discussed the current political situation with reference to the statements of some federal ministers about rolling back the 18th Amendment.

There was a consensus between the two leaders on defending the 18th Amendment inside and outside parliament as well as at all the forums.

It was decided that all attempts against the constitutional amendment would be foiled with the help of other opposition parties.

They said the amendment not only gave autonomy to provinces guaranteed in the constitution, but also strengthened the federation. According to sources, it was decided in the meeting that the PPP and PML-N will take a joint stance on the amendment, as the roll-back of amendment will cost the federation.