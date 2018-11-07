Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

World

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zarif takes to YouTube against ‘unlawful’ US sanctions

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to YouTube on Tuesday to dismiss US sanctions and Washington’s demands of change from Tehran as "absurd, unlawful and fundamentally flawed".

"The US administration appears to believe that imposing draconian sanctions on Iran will bring about such pain to our nation that it will force us to submit to its will," Zarif said in a video message, posted in English and Persian.

"We have weathered difficult times in the face of 40 years of American hostility relying solely on our own resources, and today we and our partners across the globe will ensure that our people are least affected by this indiscriminate assault," he said. Washington’s decision to scrap the multi-nation nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions -- with the last tranche hitting on Monday -- was "pushing it further into global isolation".

The Persian version said the US "will regret this unwise move" and emphasised that the sanctions were aimed at "separating people from each other and from the establishment". The US would be better off rethinking its "unconditional support" for Saudi Arabia and Israel, which has "blinded the US to their appalling atrocities", Zarif said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer