It’s not a birth right

This refers to the article ‘Born in the USA’ (Nov 6) by Christopher Brauchli. He has criticised the US president for not wanting the Americans to bear the cost of living of the people who want to enter the US illegally, get benefits for years until their asylum cases are heard and then disappear into the country without a trace. These expenses are all paid for by American taxpayers. The writer should be reminded that there is no country in the world where there is birthright citizenship. No country would allow anyone to enter illegally, have a child and enjoy a multitude of benefits including free schooling.

The writer has a distorted view and is in support of a few elitists who are idealistic, but not very practical. Afghan refugees in Pakistan may be third-generation refugees but they still do not have Pakistani nationality. Or even expats livings in the UAE for more than 40 years are still unable to become the country’s citizens.

Maraika Qureshi

Islamabad