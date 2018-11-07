After the protest

A lot has been written about how the present government has succumbed to the pressure exerted by a handful of protesters. It was surprising to see that the government didn’t take action against those who were openly criticising state institutions.

While the government wants to apprehend all those miscreants who damaged both public and private property, this decision seems like a cruel joke. As per the agreement signed between the religious party and the government, all those who brought this country to a virtual standstill, causing damages worth billions of rupees, stand completely absolved.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad