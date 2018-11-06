NAB prisoner-specific order raises many eyebrows

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, the November 4, Punjab Home Department issued written instructions to all concerned directing that no extra facilities should be provided to “all NAB prisoners” confined in the jails of the Punjab.

The order, issued on public holiday, raised some eyebrows not only for the reason that these directions were passed on Sunday but also because these latest orders are only NAB prisoners-specific and not addressed to all the inmates.

Senior spokesman for the Punjab Home Department when contacted, however, see nothing wrong in these instructions. The spokesman said that the Punjab Home Department normally works even on Sundays and thus there is nothing wrong with the timing of this notification.

When asked why these instructions are specific for NAB prisoners only and not dealing with all the inmates, the spokesman said that some complaints were received that some extra concessions were being offered to NAB prisoners. The spokesman did not explain who these NAB prisoners were.

Sources, however, claim that these instruction of the Home Department are possibly meant for Shahbaz Sharif, who, it is said, may be sent on judicial remand anytime after already having spent one month in NAB’s remand. The Home Department spokesman, however, denied this and insisted that there is no question of victimising anyone.

There are also reports that some key bureaucrats - Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema - who are already on judicial remand in NAB’s Ashiana case are the target of these Home Department instructions. NAB is investigation an alleged Ashiana corruption case in which Fawad and Cheema are suspected of having acted under Shahbaz Sharif’s direction. No evidence, however, has so far been shared with the media by the Bureau against all the three whose arrest have raised serious questions on the credibility and competence of the NAB.

On Sunday, November 4, the Home Department issued the order, whose operative part reads as: “2. I have been directed by the competent authority to convey that all NAB prisoners confined in the jails of the Punjab are required to be treated strictly in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan Prisoners Rules, 1978 and instructions issued from time to time. No extra facilities should be provided to them beyond the rules and instructions. Provisions of Pakistan Prisoners Rules, 1978 must be followed for conducting their (Mulaqat) with the visitors.

“3. In order to check the implementation of the rules/instructions and facilities being provided to them, surprise visits will be conducted by the officers of the Home Department and Inspectorate of Prisons, Punjab and if any violation of rules and instructions is detected/found, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the superintendent jail concerned.

“4. Keeping in view the above, it is therefore, directed to note the above directions of the competent authority and ensure its strict compliance in letter and spirit…”

According to a source the above instructions of the Punjab Home Department for NAB prisoners only were issued on Sunday when Home Department was supposedly bogged down by the law and order problem. “Was this issue so very important? Why this discrimination of NAB prisoners only,” the source asked, adding if it is being done in anticipation of Shahbaz Sharif given on judicial remand?