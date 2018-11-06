German consul general calls on mayor

German Consul General Eugen Wollfarth called on Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Karachi offered a large number of investment opportunities to foreign investors, the mayor informed the consul general. He also apprised him about the ongoing development and beautification work in Karachi.

According to the mayor, Karachi was a major city and various projects had been initiated to facilitate residents of the city. The government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are working for the progress and development of Karachi, Akhtar maintained.

The German envoy was also informed about development of coastal areas of the city and projects of recreational facilities in the city. The mayor said he wanted to restore Karachi’s beauty with the help of all the stakeholders.

Commenting on the situation of sanitation, Akhtar said the government had been focusing on the improvement of sewerage system in Karachi and gradual improvement was expected in the sanitation problems of the city.

“We would like German investment and cooperation in projects in Karachi,” the mayor said. Appreciating the endeavours of Akthar for Karachi’s development, the German consul general agreed with him that it would be beneficial for the city if Germany cooperated in various projects in Karachi.