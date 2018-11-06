Govt to announce agriculture policy

The provincial government will soon announce the Sindh Agriculture Policy for the promotion of farming in the province and ensuring better yield of crops.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu said this on Monday while presiding over the first meeting on the Sindh Agriculture Policy 2018-2030. He claimed that recommendations of all the stakeholders would be incorporated into the policy to make it comprehensive and target oriented.

Rahu said introducing modern farming techniques was the need of the hour in order to get better yield and improve food security. He added that the Chinese model would be followed in this regard and the government would seek help from Chinese experts.

The agriculture minister maintained that the new policy would encourage cultivation of of vegetables, fruits and other crops in addition to major crops like wheat, rice, cotton and sugar cane.

Rahu also announced that a mobile application would be introduced for the guidance of growers. He asked participants of the meeting to submit their recommendations on the next meeting so that the policy could be given final consideration at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Agha Zaheeruddin, representatives of the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organisation and Sindh Abadgar Board, exporters, businessmen and officers of the agriculture, forest and wild life, livestock and fisheries, commerce, finance, and planning and development departments.