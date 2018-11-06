Shell Pakistan holds convention

ISLAMABAD: Shell engaged with the government, business leaders, diplomats and academia to share insights in energy transition and help shape discussion around building a sustainable energy future for Pakistan organised a convention recently, a statement said on Monday.

The event hosted more than 50 thought leaders and dignitaries, including Dr Ishrat Hussain, adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms, Sher Afgan Khan, additional secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Dr Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi, additional secretary, Ministry of Energy and Uzma Adil, chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, it added.

The presentation was headlined by Roger Bounds, vice president strategy and portfolio at Shell, who shared knowledge on energy for a changing world, success stories of policy actions for clean energy and suggestions for Pakistan.

An LNG outlook was shared by Ajay Shah, vice president of Shell Energy Asia, highlighting that Pakistan is among the top 10 LNG importers in the world, it added.