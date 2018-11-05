Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos

Sports

AFP
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chatara, Raza put Zimbabwe on top

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Pace bowler Tendai Chatara and spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets each to put Zimbabwe on top in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.

Chatara claimed 3-19 and Raza grabbed 3-35 as Zimbabwe bowled out the hosts for 143 runs after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-108 to end the visitors’ first innings on 282 in the morning.

Zimbabwe, who pocketed a 139-run first innings lead, were 0-1 at stumps on the second day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, scoring an unbeaten 41 runs while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made 31.

Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh recover briefly from 19-4 before he fell to Kyle Jarvis, who claimed 2-28 to play his part in the demolition act.

Zimbabwe gained the upper hand early on when in-form opener Imrul Kayes dragged a Chatara delivery onto his stumps for five in the fourth over of the innings.

The hosts then lost three wickets in nine balls.

Opener Liton Das followed Imrul on nine, giving a catch to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva before Zimbabwe successfully reviewed a caught behind appeal against Nazmul Hossain (five) off fast bowler Chatara.

After Chatara bowled stand-in skipper Mahmudullah for nought in the same over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque shared 30 runs for the fifth wicket to momentarily halt the damage.

Sikandar Raza removed Mominul for 11 before Mushfiqur’s dismissal in the first over of the final session exposed the Bangladesh tail.

Mehidy Hasan’s 21 runs proved inadequate with Bangladesh being dismissed for less than 200 runs in seven consecutive Test innings.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul dominated the opening session, adding four wickets to his overnight haul of two to end Zimbabwe’s innings before lunch, after the visitors resumed the second day’s play on 236 for five.

Overnight batsman Peter Moor was not out 63 with Taijul wreaking havoc at the other end.

Zimbabwe remained unscathed for nearly an hour but lost their remaining wickets in a rush after Taijul broke through the resistance of Regis Chakabva (28).

A brilliant reflex catch by Nazmul at short leg broke Chakabva’s 60-run partnership with Moor for the sixth wicket.

Taijul then removed Wellington Masakadza, who was caught behind for five, and Kyle Jarvis for four to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam trapped Brandon Mavuta leg-before for three to hasten Zimbabwe’s collapse.

Taijul also claimed the final wicket of Chatara, who was caught by Das at slip.

Moor, unbeaten on 37 overnight, was left stranded after making his fourth Test fifty and first overseas. His half-century came off 192 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Score Board

TOSS: ZIMBABWE

ZIMBABWE FIRST INNINGS (overnight 236-5)

H Masakadza lbw b Jayed 52

Chari b Taijul 13

Taylor c Nazamul b Taijul 6

Williams c Mehidy b Mahmudullah 88

Raza b Nazmul 19

Moor not out 63

Chakabva c Nazmul b Taijul 28

W Masakadza c Mushfiqur b Taijul 4

Mavuta lbw b Nazmul 3

Jarvis c Mehidy b Taijul 4

Chatara c Liton b Taijul 0

Extras (B-1, LB-1) 2

Total (all out; 117.3 overs) 282

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-47, 3-85, 4-129, 5-201, 6-261, 7-268, 8-273, 9-282, 10-282.

BOWLING: Jayed 21-3-68-1, Taijul 39.3-7-108-6, Ariful 4-1-7-0, Mehidy 27-8-45-0, Nazmul 23-6-49-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-3-1.

BANGLADESH FIRST INNINGS

Das c Chakabva b Jarvis 9

Kayes b Chatara 5

Haque c Masakadza b Raza 11

Hossain c Chakabva b Chatara 5

Mahmudullah b Chatara 0

Rahim c Chakabva b Jarvis 31

Ariful Haque not out 41

Mehidy Hasan c&b Williams 21

Islam c Chakabva b Raza 8

Nazmul Islam c Chari b Raza 4

Abu Jayed run out 0

Extras (B-7, LB-1) 8

Total (all out; 52 overs) 143

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-14, 3-19, 4-19, 5-49, 6-78, 7-108, 8-131, 9-143, 10-143.

BOWLING: Jarvis 11-2-28-2, Chatara 10-4-19-3, Mavuta 6-0-27-0, Raza 12-2-35-3, W. Masakadza 8-2-21-0, Williams 4-0-5-1.

ZIMBABWE SECOND INNINGS

H Masakadza not out 1

B Chari not out 0

Extras 0

Total (no wicket; 2 overs) 1

BOWLING: Taijul 1-0-1-0, Nazmul 1-1-0-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG); TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI); Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?