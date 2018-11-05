Snow blankets AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Snowfall enveloped Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir over the weekend, with overcast skies decreasing the temperature in the areas, Geo News reported. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more snow with rain is expected in the coming days. In Quetta, Kalat and Malakand weather is expected to remain cold, while the temperature in Malam Jabba dropped to -1°C. Heavy snow continued to fall in Galyat, Thandiani, and Battagram for the second consecutive day, with Kaghan and Naran also receiving heavy snowfall with rain. During the last two days, Naran received eight inches of snowfall while Saiful Malook Lake, Lolopat Sar and Babusar Top saw more than one feet of snow. The PMD has forecast more rain in the plain areas of Hazara Division and snowfall in the upper parts during the next 24 hours.