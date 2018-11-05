State TV writes ‘Begging’ instead of ‘Beijing’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday ordered an inquiry into a widely criticised dateline slug displayed by the state-owned TV during PM Imran Khan’s speech at a function in China. The slug displayed ‘Beijing’ as ‘Begging’, drawing massive criticism. The state-run TV wrote on its Twitter account: “Today during the live address of prime minister during his ongoing visit to China, a typographical error took place, which remained on screen for 20 seconds and was later removed. This incident is regrettable. Strict action has been initiated under rules against officials concerned”.
