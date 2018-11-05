PAF Shaheens win CAS Challenge Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD: PAF Shaheens defeated PAF Falcons to win the 27th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2018 here at the Garrison Polo Club Rawalpindi on Sunday.

In a thrilling encounter, PAF Shaheens overpowered PAF Falcons 8 goals to 6½ to clinch the title. The victors were led by Air Commodore Arif Kazmi, while Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood was captain of the PAF Falcons.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. He gave away prizes amongst the players and awarded trophy to the winning team.Seven teams from across the country participated in the tournament.