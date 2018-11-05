Market flooded with fish as winter starts

Islamabad: With the onset of winter season, fish has flooded the Melody Market, Islamabad, where people throng stalls to buy uncooked or fried fish from the available variety to enjoy the taste during season.

The sharp drop in temperature in the twin cities has led to a hike in the sale of fish and a rise in the number of sale points in Melody Market and different other areas of the city. According to shopkeepers, the demand of fish, most favourite item of winter had witnessed a rise manifold in and fish outlets in different areas were crowded with customers.

Men, women and children came to these outlets to hit cold with fried tasty fish, which was favourite dish of everyone. Various kinds of fish including Dambro, Morakho, Pallow, Silver Fish and others were being served at the stalls where fried fish was available, they added. Hamza Ashraf, a fish merchant said that fish consumption multiplies in winter, which was evident from a dramatic surge in their sale during the cold weather.

He said that during the current winter around 2-4 tonnes of fish arrives every day at Ganjmandi, the main wholesale fish market in Rawalpindi that supplies fish to the twin cities. He said that it was double as compared to other seasons of the year.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of F-6 who was buying fish there while sharing his experience said that it was the best food in winter not only for the adults but also for the children. Fish is the best choice to fill deficiency of energy and to beat cold season, he said adding the price of the fish was reasonable in Melody fish points as compared to other markets.

Another customer, Shakeel Javed said that he ate fish to change the taste, in addition, it was a better food to cope with severity of the winter. Counting benefits of white meat he said, fish had low fat, easily digestive and eating of it was useful for heart patients.

A shopkeeper at Melody Market said that the demand of fish rises manifold due to winter season.

A fish lover Arslan Nomi said, “For those who love fish, there are a few stalls that sells fish dishes in G-6 Melody Market, Islamabad. But I found this one as an interesting one. It’s the way the fish is arrange here makes it so pretty. Market is very popular with street food and really a food paradise for those who love street food,” he added.

Another visitor Sana Waqas said , “I can't decide which kind of fish I would take. It all looks really yummy, Maybe just because of the presentation.”

PSF: Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has chalked out a number of activities to mark the upcoming World Science Day on November 10 (Saturday) under this year’s theme “Science a Human Right” to acknowledge the contribution of science and scientists toward development of the society.

PSF would arrange thematic lectures, scientist convention, number of competitions for science students and an award ceremony to mark the day, said an official of PSF while talking to this agency.

PSF would also award the winners of the poster and essay competition which were being held these days.

The winners of Poster competition arranged through 27 educational boards from across the country have been selected.

According to the results of poster competition, Haleema Sadia from LIMS School, Hayatabad, Peshawar took first position and Khadija Naveed from Green Dots Girls Higher Secondary School, Faisalabad clinched second position.

While Mahrukh Tariq from Convent School Nowshera and Muhammad Sajid from Government High School, Bile Gunj shared third position.

The winners of the competition securing first, second and third positions would be given gold, silver and bronze medals along with cash prizes worth Rs20,000, Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 respectively in a ceremony to be held on World Science Day, the official informed.

The winners of the essay competition would also be finalized by the jury members soon, the official added. Young Science Achievers would also be invited to attend the World Science Day and awarded by PSF for their contributions in the field of science.

The official told that nine Sub-centres of PSF across the country would be actively engaged for arranging quiz competition, science exhibitions and debate competition for the students. The students selected to participate in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), scheduled to be held in Botswana from Dec 2-11, would also be given award letters on the day, the official added.