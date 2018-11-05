Medical college convocation

LAHORE: The first convocation of Ameer Uddin Medical College and the seventh convocation of Post Graduate Medical Institute will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Two guests are allowed with a student to attend the convocation. The Ameer Uddin Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute (AMC/PGMI) Principal Prof Mouhammad Tayyab said that it would be a greatopportunity for the students to express their hard work to their parents and relatives. He said that Ameer Uddin Medical College was started in 2012 and the first batch which completed MBBS would get their degrees.

Honoured: The professor of Neurosurgery Unit II of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Lahore General Hospital, Dr Khalid Mehmood, returned home after participating in a two-day international experts’ forum on deep brain simulation methods (DBS) in Istanbul, Turkey.

The experts from Turkey, central Asian states, Middle East, Africa and Europe attended the event and exchanged their experiences about deep brain stimulation surgery for Parkinson’s disease and dystonia. Prof Khalid Mahmood is the pioneer of DBS surgery in Pakistan.