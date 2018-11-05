Vegetables irrigated with sewage destroyed

LAHORE: During a crackdown, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday uprooted thousands of kilograms of vegetables cultivated with sewage and untreated industrial wastewater in Shahdra Town.

The crackdown was carried out on the directions of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman. Its purpose is to ensure supply of healthy vegetables to the market. PFA destroyed different crops, including radish, carrot, spinach, beet and coriander during the crackdown. Meanwhile, resistance to the enforcement team was put up by the farmers. After information of the resistance, the PFA DG rushed to the spot and led the whole operation.

He said the operation would be continued throughout Punjab against the vegetable being irrigated with untreated wastewater. He said that chemically-treated vegetables were a source of hepatitis and other diseases for consumers.

He said Wasa inspectors would monitor the use of sewage in the fields. He said the farmers could cultivate only non-edible crops in the red zone areas like bamboos, flowers and indoor plants and use sewerage water for irrigating them.