Mon November 05, 2018
National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
November 5, 2018

Students convention concludes in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The “National Convention on Students Quality Circles” concluded here on Sunday with a pledge to promote quality education across the globe through empowering the students.

“Go ahead with the same positive and innovative approach and work for the bright future of Pakistan,” Director General EQUIP-Pakistan asked the youth in his address at the Modernage College.

He was of the view that youth must excel in education in order to serve humanity. The two-day convention, organised by EQUIP Pakistan, a non-profit organisation striving for the promotion of quality education throughout the country, witnessed a good participation of foreign delegates from the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Norway, Thailand, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Albania, including over 1,000 students from Pakistan.

A number of educationists, teachers, principals, doctors, engineers and scholars attended the event. The convention featured case studies on various key issues faced by the youth. Debates, paper presentation, quiz, game development, radio jockeying, 60-sec filmmaking and collage competitions were held among the schools and colleges. On the concluding day, Dr Art-Ong Jumsai, founding director of Saithya Sai School, Thailand, shared “value-based education philosophy of SaithyaSai School,” with the audience.

He explained how they had developed a mechanism to teach students self-sufficiency by growing own vegetables and producing own electricity and gas at the school. Jumsai stressed the prevention of global warming by adopting environment-friendly resources. He briefly talked about the effect of meditation theory and gave examples from the life of the world’s famous scientists.

Another keynote address was delivered by Rolanad K. Jahnke, president of Global Sustainable Excellence Concepts, Germany.

Jahnke called for promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all and said that universal access to primary education is the key challenge world is facing nowadays. Others who spoke on the occasion included Kumara Rathnayakefrom Sri Lanka, Fu Jun, from Chinese Department at NUST, Ediola Pashollari, from Malaysia, Hamza Arsbi, from Jordan, Engrid, an educationist from Norway and Wendy Prince, the English-language examiner from the United Kingdom. Later, top three positions in the competitions were awarded certificates and souvenirs.

