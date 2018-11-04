Behbud Meena Bazaar on 10th

Islamabad : Like every year Behbud Association will organise a two-day ‘Meena Bazaar’ on November 10 and 11 (Saturday & Sunday), at F-9 Park, (Bolan Gate, facing F-10 Markaz), during 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

There used to be a time when, come winter, charitable organisations organised ‘meena bazaars’ to raise funds for their projects. These bazaars were popular and people looked forward to attending them for many reasons – a day out with the family; shopping; enjoying the entertainment and so on. Alas, nowadays such bazaars are not so common maybe for security reasons or otherwise but hats off to the Behbud Association for keeping up this tradition – and extending it for two days!

The Behbud meena bazaar is one of the most popular events held every year in Islamabad, as a major fund raiser to support its projects and is largely attended by young and old, men and women from all walks of life. There will be a variety of food stalls; jumbo sale and auction; games for children and a raffle draw which includes an Umra ticket, motor cycle; refrigerator; washing machine and other prizes.

Behbud is a national, non political and nonprofit organisation run mostly by some committed and dedicated volunteers for the last over 50 years, working for the economic empowerment of under privileged and marginalised communities without any distinction of cast, color or creed.