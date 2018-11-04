Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Imran, Mani greet Pak cricket team

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani Saturday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on record breaking T20I win run.

Imran felicitated green shirts on their 11th consecutive T20I series win while urging them to maintain the consistency. PM stated that national side had displayed outstanding performance in all three departments. He added that Pakistan remained a far better side in matches against Australia and New Zeeland. PM terms 11th series win in a row a big honor for young side.

Pakistan broke Twenty20 cricketing records following their win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International in Dubai. The green shirts went on to clinch their 11th consecutive T20 International series. They hold the record for highest number of consecutive wins while chasing in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan also set the world record for the most T20 wins in a year with 16 victories to their name. Pakistan has been dominating the shortest format of the game and have not lost since Sarfraz Ahmed became its captain. The green shirts recently beat New Zealand to win their 11th consecutive T20 series and whitewashed Australia 3-0 as well.

Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani congratulated Pakistan team on their outstanding run of victories in the T20I format. Pakistan is now 2-0 up in the thee-match T20I series against New Zealand. In his message following the victory in Dubai, the Chairman lauded the team effort that has resulted in another victory. “I am delighted with the outstanding run of victories in the T20I format. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Head Coach Mickey Arthur as well as the entire squad deserves a lot of credit for this magnificent team performance. Pakistan have proven that they are the deserved number one team in the format. “I wish the team more success in the coming days, the PCB management fully backs the captain, support staff and players,” Mani concluded.

