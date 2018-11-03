Aqeel beats Abid to lift POF tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan got better of Abid Ali Akbar in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to win the third Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the POF Tennis Courts in Wah on Friday.

Aqeel had it easy against Abid in a one-sided final.

Results: Men’s doubles (final): Aqeel Khan & Abid Ali Akbar bt Mohammad Abid & Waqas Malak 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Boys’ Under-18 final: Huzaifa A Rehman bt Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ Under-14 (final): Sami Zeb bt Hasheesh Kumar 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Boys’ Under-10 (final): Hamza Roman bt Jamal Shah 4-0, 4-0.

Seniors 45-plus doubles (semi-finals): Israr Gul & Jahanzaib Khan bt Brig Chanzeb & Aftab Ahmed 6-3, 6-4; Nauman Aleem & Hameedul Haq bt Major Mazhar & Col Shahid 6-3, 7-5.

Seniors 45-plus doubles (final): Israr Gul & Jahanzaib Khan w/o Nauman Aleem & Hameedul Haq.