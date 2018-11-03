Aqeel crowned POF Ranking Tennis champ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan got better of Abid Ali Akbar in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to win the third Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament that concluded at POF Tennis Courts Wah Friday. Aqeel had it easy against Abid in one-sided final.

Other results: Men’s doubles final: Aqeel Khan/ Abid Ali Akbar bt M. Abid/Waqas Malak 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Boys Under-18 final: Huzaifa A. Rehman bt Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0.

Boys U-14 final: Sami Zeb bt Hasheesh Kumar 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Boys/girls U-10 final: Hamza Roman bt Jamal Shah: 4-0, 4-0

Seniors doubles semifinals: Israr Gul/Jahanzaib Khan bt Brig Chanzeb/Aftab Ahmed 6-3, 6-4; Nauman Aleem/Hameedul Haq bt Major Mazhar/Col Shahid 6-3, 7-5. Seniors 45 doubles final: Israr Gul/Jahanzaib Khan w/O Nauman Aleem/Hameedul Haq.