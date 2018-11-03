Corruption case hearing against KDA officials adjourned

An accountability court (AC) on Friday adjourned the hearing till November 9 against former Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general Nasir Abbas, KDA’s charged parking incharge Ubaid Ahmed Khan and others accused.

The hearing was adjourned after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to present a reference against them and requested the court to grant time for its submission. The investigation officer (IO) said Abbas and Khan were accused of transferring dozens of plots to different parties on the basis of fake documents. They had also converted the residential plots into commercial plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Besides, key accused Abbas illegally set up marriage halls and petrol pumps and earned billions of rupees by misusing his authority as director general. He is also facing charges of earning huge sums by auctioning government lands and plots.

Meanwhile, the accountability court concerned fixed November 8 to indict former personal secretary to the local government secretary Ramzan Solangi, former senior director for lands record Qamaruddin Shaikh, Syed Gluabn, Iqbal Shah, Muhammad Javed Qamar and others who were accused of more than Rs760 million corruption.