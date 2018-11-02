Fri November 02, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
November 2, 2018

Gulalai’s name on ECL: IHC seeks interior secretary’s reply

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the secretary interior and others to submit their reply for putting social activist Gulalai Ismail name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC conducted the hearing. The court asked the respondents to submit their reply for putting the name of social Gulalai Ismail on the ECL before the next date of hearing on 5th November.

During the hearing Justice Athar Minallah directed secretary interior to send ministry official who has knowledge about the issue and can assist the court.

Gulalai’s lawyer argued that putting the name of his client on the ECL is totally illegal and in violation of basic human rights. He requested the court to issue orders to concerned authorities to return travel documents and passport of his client.

Gulalai’s lawyer told the court that is client is working on human rights since 2009. He said the FIA arrested Gulalai on October 12 when she landed in Pakistan after her return from UK. She was later released on bail.

Gulalai was released from the FIA headquarters in Islamabad, but her passport was withheld by the FIA officials.

