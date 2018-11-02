Varsity ranking presentation

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting of deans and heads of various departments regarding the improvement of PU in QS international ranking.

Director QS Universities Ranking Mr Ashwin Jerome Fernandes, PU Ranking Committee Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, deans and heads of various departments participated in the meeting. On the occasion, Mr Fernandes gave a detailed briefing about the requirements of relevant data which is considered for determining the international ranking of the university. He guided the participants which types of information were required by QS World Universities Ranking so that accurate information could be entered in the relevant categories which helped determine the appropriate ranking of a university. He also congratulated PU administration, faculty members and students for making 39 times improvement in international ranking.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmed encouraged the participants to play their role in order to improve the international ranking of the university. He said that PU administration would extend the all-out support to the research projects and activities which would lead to the creation of new knowledge, help improve country's socio-economic status and contribute to the uplifting international ranking of the university.